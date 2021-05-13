Asus Chromebook Celeron Apollo Lake 14" Laptop for $179

It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Grey.
- Sold by Best Buy via Amazon.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: C423NA-BCLN5
- UPC: 192876745229
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's the best price we could find by $92.
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Q406DA-BR5T6
That's the best price we could find by $123.
Update: It's now $277.37.
- It's expected in stock on June 3.
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC flash storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: L510MA-DS04
- UPC: 195553077323
That's a savings of $300 and the best price we could find.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H 2.50GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 64 bit
- Model: FX506LI-US53
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories.
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
That's $31 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new).
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
It's a $100 price low.
- Intel Pentium Gold 7505 2GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H800G7US
That's $750 below list.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" 3840x2400 InfinityEdge touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more.
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
That's $72 less than the next best we could find for a similar one elsewhere.
- Sold by Northern Tool via eBay.
- 4" x 10" tires
- Model: 01728
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save on a variety of garden tools from brands like Husqvarna, Ryobi, STIHL, and many more.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Blower Kit for $279.99 ($20 low).
It's the lowest price we could find by $31.
- 1366x768 native resolution
- USB 3.0
- auto-rotating display
- blue light filter
- compatible with Windows or MacOS systems
- Model: MB168B
- UPC: 021112155952, 886227483655, 012300309646, 390819301956, 886227483631, 803982816900, 734911147706, 745559482043, 886227507610, 102930783128
It's the best price we could find by $42.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB Type-C, Micro HDMI
- 7800mAh lithium-polymer battery (up to 4-hour battery life)
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $3.
- Sold by DealParade via Amazon.
- No warranty info is provided.
- two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
- parental controls
- Model: RT-N53
More Offers
It's $2 under list price.
- Intel Celeron N3350 Processor (Dual-Core, 2.4GHz) / 4GB RAM memory (2400 MHz LPDDR4)
- Integrated Intel HD Graphics 500 / 32GB eMMC storage / 14-Inch HD anti-glare LED display (1366 x 768)
- Bluetooth / 2 USB ports / 3.5mm headphone jack
- Voice control with Google Assistant voice recognition support
- Chrome OS / Color: Slate Gray
- Model: C423NA-BCLN5
- UPC: 192876745229
