Asus Chromebook Celeron Apollo Lake 14" Laptop for $179
eBay · 1 hr ago
Asus Chromebook Celeron Apollo Lake 14" Laptop
$179 $249
free shipping

  • Available in Grey.
  • Sold by Best Buy via Amazon.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) anti-glare display
  • 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: C423NA-BCLN5
  • UPC: 192876745229
Asus Intel Celeron N3350 4GB Memory 32GB eMMC 14-Inch Chromebook (Slate Gray) for $227
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Asus Intel Celeron N3350 4GB Memory 32GB eMMC 14-Inch Chromebook (Slate Gray)
$227 $229

Features
  • Intel Celeron N3350 Processor (Dual-Core, 2.4GHz) / 4GB RAM memory (2400 MHz LPDDR4)
  • Integrated Intel HD Graphics 500 / 32GB eMMC storage / 14-Inch HD anti-glare LED display (1366 x 768)
  • Bluetooth / 2 USB ports / 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Voice control with Google Assistant voice recognition support
  • Chrome OS / Color: Slate Gray
  • Model: C423NA-BCLN5
  • UPC: 192876745229
Asus Intel Celeron N3350 4GB Memory 32GB eMMC 14-Inch Chromebook (Slate Gray) for $229
Walmart · 2 mos ago
Asus Intel Celeron N3350 4GB Memory 32GB eMMC 14-Inch Chromebook (Slate Gray)
$229

Features
  • Intel Celeron N3350 Processor (Dual-Core, 2.4GHz) / 4GB RAM memory (2400 MHz LPDDR4)
  • Integrated Intel HD Graphics 500 / 32GB eMMC storage / 14-Inch HD anti-glare LED display (1366 x 768)
  • Bluetooth / 2 USB ports / 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Voice control with Google Assistant voice recognition support
  • Chrome OS / Color: Slate Gray
  • Model: C423NA-BCLN5
  • UPC: 192876745229
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 28% -- $179 Buy Now
Amazon   $199 (exp 2 mos ago) $227 Check Price
Walmart   -- $229 Check Price