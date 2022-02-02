It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM; 32GB eMMC
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: C423NA-BCLN6
That's a $250 savings and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 OLED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (with free upgrade to Windows 11)
- Model: K513EA-UH76
That's $70 under the lowest price we could find for a similar laptop elsewhere. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: J401MA-OS04T
That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 4th-gen. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 3GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA401QM-211.ZG14
That's $431 off list, and at least $100 less than we could find for a laptop with similar specs elsewhere. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year Subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
Save on nearly 30 builds, with deals starting from $299.99. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 10th-Gen. i5 12.4" Touch Laptop for $549.99 (low by $49).
Save on 140 items, including laptops, headphones, speakers, security systems, VR headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Save on all iPhone 13 models for select carriers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Graphite pictured).
Save on TVs, laptops, headphones, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Please note that availability of items may vary by the stock at your local store. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Some items are available for shipping (free over $35), but most require pickup from your local store.
Save up to $90 off 17 internal solid state drives. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Samsung 860 EVO 500GB Internal SSD for $54.99 ($40 off).
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Pro Distributing via eBay.
- Intel LGA 1200 Socket
- Enhanced VRM heatsink, flexible M.2 heatsink, PCH heatsink, hybrid fan headers, and Fan Xpert 2plus
- 8 power stages
- supports memory overclocking up to 5000 MHz
- PCIe 4.0, Intel 1 Gb Ethernet, rear USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A &Type-C), and V-M.2 Key E slot for Wi-Fi
- Model: B560M-A LGA1200
