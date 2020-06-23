New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Asus Chromebit RockChip Chrome OS Mini Stick Desktop PC
$60 $110
free shipping

Use code "6BGSALE26" to get the best price we've seen and the lowest we could find by $10, although many major retailers charge over $100. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • Flash drive-sized PC designed to plug directly into a TV or monitor HDMI input
  • Rockchip 3288-C 1.8GHz quad-core processor
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB eMMC
  • Google Chrome OS
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
  • Model: CHROMEBIT-B013C
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "6BGSALE26"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Desktops Newegg Asus
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register