ASUS RT-AX89X AX6000 Dual Band WiFi 6 Router for $360
New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
ASUS RT-AX89X AX6000 Dual Band WiFi 6 Router
$360
free shipping

Use coupon code "AATST43" to get the discount, giving it the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • It's on backorder.
  • It resembles a dead spider.
Features
  • 802.11ax WiFi
  • 8 antennas
  • 2 10G Ethernet ports
  • Model: ASUS RT-AX89X
Details
Comments
  • Code "AATST43"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
