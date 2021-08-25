ASUS RT-AX89X AX6000 Dual Band WiFi 6 Router for $360

Use coupon code "AATST43" to get the discount, giving it the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now at Newegg
- It's on backorder.
- It resembles a dead spider.
- 802.11ax WiFi
- 8 antennas
- 2 10G Ethernet ports
- Model: ASUS RT-AX89X
It's $89 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Data transfer rates up to 6GB/s
- 4 antennas & 8 LAN ports
- Compatible with ASUS AiMesh Wi-Fi system
- Model: RT-AX88U
- UPC: 192876032787
It's $3 under our June mention, $23 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- speeds up to 2,900Mbps
- 1.8GHz dual-core processor
- works with ASUS Router App
- USB 2.0 port and USB 3.0 port
- Model: RT-AC86U
It's a $35 drop from our Black Friday mention and the lowest price we could find by $45. It's also at least $150 from most major retailers Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- coverage up to 1,500 square feet and support 20+ devices
- WiFi 6 speeds up to 1.5 Gbps to support 4K streaming, gaming, video calls, and more
- with Alexa, easily manage WiFi access for devices and individuals in your home
- Model: MR7320
That's $43 less than what you'd pay at Amazon and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- up to 2,402Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574Mbps on 2.4 GHz band
- 4 high-performance antennas
- Model: ARCHER AX3000-R
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,500-square feet of coverage
- Model: GJ2CQ
That's the lowest price we've seen by $10, and a low today by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1.8Gbps speeds
- 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- works w/ Alexa
- Model: Archer AX21
Save on laptops, monitors, motherboards, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the MSI Optix 30" Ultrawide 1080p 200Hz Gaming Monitor for $289.99 via code "87WK4BTSA56" (low by $10).
It's the lowest price we could find by $161. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
That's the best price we could find by $190. (The GPU alone costs $1,499 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, & 1TB hard drive
- GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA15DK-AS776
- UPC: 195553131650
That's at least $181 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display w/ adaptive sync
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB graphics
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- 0.8" thin; 4.4-lbs
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TUF516PE-AB73
That's the lowest price we could find by $67. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
- Model: R564JA-UH31T
