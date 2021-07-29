Aspenora 37-Quart Portable Fridge Freezer for $210

carfreezers.com · 1 hr ago
$210 $420
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MOMD50" for a savings of $210. Buy Now at carfreezers.com
Tips
- Available in White or Black.
Features
- USB port
- drain plug
- LED touch control
- aluminum exterior case
- 6" wide refrigerator compartment and the rest is deep freeze area
- Model: CF-BPR35
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Wayfair · 2 days ago
Beverage Fridge Sale at Wayfair
from $34
free shipping w/ $35
Save on a variety of refrigerators, with a range of capacities for chilling a single can and up to 240 cans.
Update: 6-Can fridges now start at $60, even though single can coolers start at $34. Shop Now at Wayfair
Tips
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the ADT 60-Can Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator for $179.99 (low by $10).
Amazon · 1 wk ago
KeeKit Digital Refrigerator/Freezer Thermometer 2-Pack
$11 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $6 when you apply coupon code "LIU93VJI". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by KeeKit Direct via Amazon.
Features
- LCD display
- max/min immediate temperatures
- 3 button operation
- Centigrade or Fahrenheit
- -58°F to 158°F temperature range
- accurate to ±1.8°F
- replaceable CR2032 battery (included)
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Msake 10L Mini Fridge
$47 $80
free shipping
Clip the $5 off on page coupon and apply code "2H3JKTHZ" to get $8 under our mention from May and save $33. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in White.
- Sold by Tenpow USA via Amazon.
Features
- holds 8 cans
- measures 8" x 11" x 12.6"
- adjustable temperature range from 32°F (0°C) to 149°F (65°C)
Samsung · 6 days ago
Samsung French Door Refrigerators
up to $800 off
free shipping
Save on over 40 refrigerators with prices starting at $2,199. Shop Now at Samsung
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung RF28R7201SG/AA 28-Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with/ FlexZone Drawer in Black Stainless Steel for $2,299 ($800 off).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|carfreezers.com
|69%
|--
|$210
|Buy Now
|aspenoras.com
|$220 (exp 4 days ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register