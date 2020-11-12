aspenoras.com · 1 hr ago
Aspenora 37-Quart Car Refrigerator
$214 $329
free shipping

Apply coupon code "ASBPROFF" for a savings of $385 off list. Buy Now at aspenoras.com

  • Available at this price in White.
  • Available in 37-qt. in Black for $220.35 ($379 off list).
  • Available in 42-qt. in White or Black for $239.85 ($459 off list).
  • Available in 54-qt. in White or Black for $278.85 ($520 off list).
  • LED touch control panel
  • detachable handle
  • 2 compartments
  • aluminum case
  • drain plug
  • Model: AS-BPR35S
  • Code "ASBPROFF"
  • Expires 11/19/2020
