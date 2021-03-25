New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Arris Surfboard DOCSIS 3.0 Gigabit Cable Modem
$40 $100
free shipping

That's $45 under the best price we could find for a new one, and it's the best price we've seen for new or refurb. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year Allstate warranty.
Features
  • download speeds up to 1.4Gbps
  • 32 download channels & 8 upload channels
  • Gigabit Ethernet port
  • compatible with major US cable Internet providers like Xfinity, Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, and more
  • Model: SB6190
  • UPC: 612572214077
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Modems eBay Arris
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 5 mos ago
Arris Surfboard DOCSIS 3.0 Gigabit Cable Modem
$100
free shipping

Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Compatible with major U.S. Cable Internet Providers including Cox, Spectrum, Xfinity & others. Not compatible with ATT, Verizon, CenturyLink or other DSL or Fiber internet providers.
  • DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem best for cable internet speed plans up to 600 Mbps
  • 32 downstream x 8 upstream DOCSIS 3.0 bonded channels
  • 1 Gigabit Ethernet port for connecting to a Wi-Fi router or other device.
  • Cable internet service required. Does not inlcude Wi-Fi and does not support cable digital voice service.
  • Model: SB6190
  • UPC: 612572214077
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 60% -- $40 Buy Now
Amazon   $88 (exp 5 mos ago) $100 Check Price
Newegg   $80 (exp 2 yrs ago) -- Check Price
Walmart   $80 (exp 11 mos ago) -- Check Price