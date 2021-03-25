That's $45 under the best price we could find for a new one, and it's the best price we've seen for new or refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- download speeds up to 1.4Gbps
- 32 download channels & 8 upload channels
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- compatible with major US cable Internet providers like Xfinity, Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, and more
- Model: SB6190
- UPC: 612572214077
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $57 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- supports up to 10Gbps download speeds
- supporting up to 1Gbps upload speeds
- 2 Ethernet ports
- Model: CM1100-100NAR
That's $27 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealparade via eBay and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- up to 680MB/s
- 16 download channels, 4 upload channels
- certified for Comcast Xfinity, Time Warner Cable, Cox, Charter, and more
- Model: CM500-100NAR
- UPC: 606449119183
Save on nearly 100 items from Phillips, Bodum, Saeco, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Saeco PicoBaristo Carafe Superautomatic Espresso Machine for $1,099 ($300 off).
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
It's $10 under our mention from January, $220 under the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Dark Grey Heather or Light Grey Heather
- Sold Brandjc17 via eBay.
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to cut an extra 15% off a selection of clothing and shoes priced $25 or more, already marked up to 70% off. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's GEL-Sileo Running Shoes for $38.21 after coupon ($37 off)
More Offers
- Compatible with major U.S. Cable Internet Providers including Cox, Spectrum, Xfinity & others. Not compatible with ATT, Verizon, CenturyLink or other DSL or Fiber internet providers.
- DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem best for cable internet speed plans up to 600 Mbps
- 32 downstream x 8 upstream DOCSIS 3.0 bonded channels
- 1 Gigabit Ethernet port for connecting to a Wi-Fi router or other device.
- Cable internet service required. Does not inlcude Wi-Fi and does not support cable digital voice service.
- Model: SB6190
- UPC: 612572214077
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|60%
|--
|$40
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$88 (exp 5 mos ago)
|$100
|Check Price
|Newegg
|$80 (exp 2 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$80 (exp 11 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register