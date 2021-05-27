Certified Refurb Arlo Pro 3 2K HDR Wire-Free 3-Camera Security System for $370
eBay · 21 mins ago
Certified Refurb Arlo Pro 3 2K HDR Wire-Free 3-Camera Security System
$370 $800
free shipping

That's $80 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 2560x1440 (2K) video resolution with HDR and color night vision
  • integrated spotlight works with Google Assistant
  • remote viewing via mobile app
  • Model: VMS4340P-100NAR
