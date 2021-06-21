Certified Refurb Arlo Pro 2 1080p 2-Camera Security System for $142
eBay · 37 mins ago
Certified Refurb Arlo Pro 2 1080p 2-Camera Security System
$142 $450
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to drop it to $141.94. That's $20 less than our previous expired refurb mention from yesterday. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by DealParade via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 1080p resolution
  • advanced motion detection
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa
  • 2-way audio
  • includes two cameras, batteries, base station, and installation hardware
  • Model: VMS4230P-100NAR
Comments
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
