eBay · 45 mins ago
Refurb Arctic King Portable Air Conditioner
$270 $320
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Doodah Deals via eBay.
  • A 90-day end user warranty applies.
  • air conditioning, fan, & dehumidifier
  • WiFi w/ smartphone compatibility
  • for rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
  • remote control
  • 12,000 BTU (8,000 BTU DOE)
  • Model: WPPD08CW0N
