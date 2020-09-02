Save $30 on this discontinued model. Buy Now at Adorama
You're essentially getting a pair of Airpods for free; so it's a savings of about $139 compared to most retailers. Buy Now at Apple
- The option to add the Airpods for free will appear in checkout
- Scroll down to see the banner for this offer and click on "iPad Air".
- 10.5" 2224x1668 multi-touch Retina display
- front 7MP HD camera and 8MP rear camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Hexa 2.49GHz processor
- AirPods come w/ charging case
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Sign up for student deals through your My Best Buy account to get this discount. (See related offer below for details.)
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
At the Apple Education Store, qualified buyers can get the iPad Air with AirPods for $129 under the best price we could find for them elsewhere. Buy Now at Apple
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
That's $19 less than Apple direct charges for the iPad alone and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by endeardistributors via eBay.
- A10 Fusion CPU
- 10.2" Retina display
- Touch ID
- Fingerprint sensor
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" stacks with an automatic 15% off (it applies at checkout) for huge savings on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A $100 maximum discount applies.
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Receive discounts on the latest iPad models with trade-ins. You'll also receive a 6-month Apple News+ subscription. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the best price we could find by $146. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 12.9" 2732x2048 multi-touch liquid Retina display
- 256GB storage
- Apple A12X 64-Bit SoC + M12 coprocessor
- face ID
- supports Apple Pencil (2nd-Gen.)
- Model: MTHX2LL/A
Save on security cameras, soundbars, floor-standing speakers, printers, smartwatches, and much more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save on laptops from
$830 $900, home office items from $77, smart home items from $39 $45, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Shipping starts at $3.75, but many items ship free.
Save on thousands of items, from photography, to computers, to audio, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Most items receive free shipping.
This is a classic pro webcam, and the best price we could find.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1080p at 30 fps
- Wide 78° Diagonal Field of View
- HD Auto-Focus
- Automatic Light Correction
- Model: 960-001257
Other major carriers charge at least $5 a month and Apple charges $399 to buy the phone outright. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Requires new line, unlimited service, and 24-month plan.
- Plus, get $20 off the $40 activation fee.
Most stores charge $30 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- machined aluminum buttons
- Model: MWYE2ZM/A
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $30. You'll pay at least $694 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
- 12MP camera
- IP68 dust/water resistant
- OLED touchscreen display
- Model: MT6F2LL/A
It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Black or Brown.
- You can get it for the Pro Max for the same price by searching for "MX0D2ZM/A".
- microfiber lining
Enable alerts for this product
