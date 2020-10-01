New
Open-Box Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB Tablet (2020)
$949 $1,100
That's $150 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Space Gray.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
  • The packaging may be slightly distressed.
  • A12Z Bionic chip
  • 12.9" 2732x2048 Retina display
  • Apple Pencil (2nd gen) support
  • Model: MXAT2LL/A
