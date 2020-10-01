That's $150 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Space Gray.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- The packaging may be slightly distressed.
- A12Z Bionic chip
- 12.9" 2732x2048 Retina display
- Apple Pencil (2nd gen) support
- Model: MXAT2LL/A
It's $34 under list, and although it's price matched elsewhere, that's a nice discount on a newly released iPad. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera
- 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
- Touch ID
- iPadOS
- Model: MYLD2LL/A
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 12.9" 2732x2048 multi-touch liquid Retina display
- Apple A12X 64-Bit SoC + M12 coprocessor
- supports Apple Pencil (2nd-Gen.)
- Model: MTHL2LL/A
That's a low by at least $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Phone Cellar via eBay
- No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- It no longer receives the latest iOS updates.
- 1.00GHz dual core Apple A5 processor
- 9.7" LED-backlit multi-touch screen
- 4GB RAM
- 0.7 MP back camera and 0.3 MP front camera
- up to 10 hours of runtime on a single charge
- Model: MC954LL/A
It's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee, so it's better to buy a 1-year Sam's Club membership for $45. (See offer below.)
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can take advantage of the savings listed below. Shop Now at Apple
- up to $200 off MacBooks and iMac w/ Apple Education Pricing
- up to $100 off iPads w/ Apple Education Pricing
- AirPods credit w/ Mac or iPad purchase
- 20% off AppleCare+ w/ Mac or iPad purchase
That's the best price we could find for the iPad alone by $300. Plus, you'll receive free Audio-Technica Consumer ATH-CKR7TW True Wireless In-Ear Headphones in-cart (at least $110 elsewhere). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Space Gray.
- unlocked for Verizon
- Model: MU1X2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7.9" Retina display with True Tone
- A12 Bionic chip
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime
- HD front camera
- Model: MUQW2LL/A
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
That's a savings of $120 off list and the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
Save on computer keyboards and keypads from brands like Apple, Logitech, Corsair, and more Shop Now at eBay
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Amazon is already taking $15 off several just-released Apple Watch Series 6 models, putting them at the best price we've seen. Grab the 40mm model for $384.99 or the 44mm model for $414.99. They're not available in all colors and currently on backorder, though. Buy Now at Amazon
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
Other major carriers charge at least $5 a month, and Apple charges $399 to buy the phone outright. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Requires new line, unlimited service, and 24-month plan.
- Plus, get $20 off the $40 activation fee.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 4.7" screen
That's $19 less than you'd pay for two new ones from most major retailers and the lowest price per charger we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
