That's both $300 under the lowest price we've seen and at least $431 less than you'd pay for a factory sealed unit today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by QuickShipElectronics via eBay.
- A 1-year QuickShipElectronics warranty is included.
- Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 21.5" 4096 x 2304 (4K) IPS Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- AMD Radeon Pro 555X 2GB GPU
- macOS 10.14 Mojave
- Model: MRT32LL/A
Huge savings on a large selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
It's $23 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Note that you can find other colors beyond black if you scroll down. (Some colors are slightly more.)
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Waystock via eBay.
- bakes 11" pizzas in five to eight minutes
- works with most grills
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $3.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
That's $249 less than B&H Photo Video charges for a closed-box unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quickship warranty applies.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
- Model: MVFJ2B/A
That's $10 under our mention from four weeks ago, and $450 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
That's $130 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Best Buy matches this price.
- Intel Core i3 2.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 21.5" 4096 x 2304 (4K) IPS Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 5400 rpm hard drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 555X 2GB graphics
- macOS
- Model: MRT32LL/A
