New
eBay · 49 mins ago
Open Box Apple iMac i3 21.5" Retina 4K All-in-One Desktop (2019)
$799 $1,300
free shipping

That's both $300 under the lowest price we've seen and at least $431 less than you'd pay for a factory sealed unit today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by QuickShipElectronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year QuickShipElectronics warranty is included.
Features
  • Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
  • 21.5" 4096 x 2304 (4K) IPS Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • AMD Radeon Pro 555X 2GB GPU
  • macOS 10.14 Mojave
  • Model: MRT32LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iMac eBay Apple
Core i3 AMD Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
B&H Photo Video · 3 mos ago
Apple iMac i3 21.5" Retina 4K All-in-One Desktop (2019)
$1,099 $1,299
free shipping

That's $130 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Best Buy matches this price.
Features
  • Intel Core i3 2.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 21.5" 4096 x 2304 (4K) IPS Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB 5400 rpm hard drive
  • AMD Radeon Pro 555X 2GB graphics
  • macOS
  • Model: MRT32LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now