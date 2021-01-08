New
Apple iMac Coffee Lake i5 21.5" Retina 4K Desktop (Early 2019)
$1,379 $1,499
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8500B Coffee Lake 3GHz 6-core processor
  • 21.5" 4096x2304 IPS Retina 4K display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro 560X 4GB GPU
  • Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2
  • MacOS
  • Model: MHK33LL/A
