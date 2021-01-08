That's $120 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5-8500B Coffee Lake 3GHz 6-core processor
- 21.5" 4096x2304 IPS Retina 4K display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 560X 4GB GPU
- Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2
- MacOS
- Model: MHK33LL/A
Other eBay sellers charge at least $50 more for a refurb. (It's $331 cheaper than you'd pay for a new, sealed unit.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5 3.1GHz 6-Core CPU
- 27" 5120x2880 (5K) Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300 4GB GPU
- MacOS
- Model: MXWT2LL/A
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
- Pictured are the Klipsch R5 Active Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $19.99 ($100 off list and a low by $9).
- Pictured is the Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 12-60mm Lens for $697.99 ($300 off).
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Save $100 off the retail price. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Space Gray or Silver.
- Order online and get $20 off $40 activation fee.
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6
- Model: MY3E2LL/A
That's around $30 under the best price we've seen for a refurbished unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Gold (pictured), Silver, and Space Gray.
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, but it comes with a 30-day BidAllies satisfaction guarantee.
It's $40 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green only at this price.
- This item is expected back in stock January 22, 2021, but can currently be ordered at this price.
- 10.9" Liquid Retina display
- A14 Bionic chip
- touch ID
- 12MP back camera and 7MP front camera
- Model: MYFQ2LL/A
