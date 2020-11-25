New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple iMac 10th-Gen i5 27" Retina 5K All-in-One Desktop (2020)
$1,649 $1,799
  • 10th Gen Intel Core i5 3.1GHz 6-Core CPU
  • 27" 5120x2880 (5K) Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5300 4GB GPU
  • MacOS
  • Model: MXWT2LL/A
  • Expires 11/28/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
