- 10th gen Intel Core i5 3.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 27" 5120 x 2880 5K Retina Display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB PCIe SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300 4GB GPU
- macOS
- includes magic keyboard and magic mouse 2
- Model: MXWU2LL/A
- 7th Generation Intel Core i5 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core CPU
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS
- includes mouse and keyboard
- Model: Z145-MHK0-03
This offer is for members only.
- 81.5" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Dolby Digital Plus
- Tizen Smart TV platform
- 4 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Bixby voice assistant
- Model: UN82RU9000FXZA
Most areas get free delivery, basic installation, and haul-away.
- stainless steel interior
- 44 dDBA noise level
- FreeFlex 3rd rack
- ProWash cycle
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate and 1ms Virtual Response Boost
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: VG270
- 3,000-lumens
- customizable 270° motion detection zone
- record, screen capture, & receive instant notifications to your smart device
- Model: SEC3000/CAM/RP
Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Most items receive free shipping.
Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB GSM Smartphone for $319.95.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
Available in Silver or Space Gray.
Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
