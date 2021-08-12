Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $290
eBay
Refurb Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch
$290 $429
free shipping

With coupon "SAVE20FORBTS", it's $140 cheaper than a new one elsewhere.

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
Features
  • blood oxygen sensor
  • always-on Retina display
  • workout tracking
  • swimproof design
  • Model: M00H3LL/A
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
eBay 32% $369 (exp 4 mos ago) $290 Buy Now
Best Buy   $359 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price