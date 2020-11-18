That's $8 less than our mention from September, and the best price we've seen. It's also at least $5 less than you'd pay from other reputable third party sellers. Buy Now at eBay
- In Silver or Space Gray.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- It comes with a 30-day Bidallies guarantee.
Apply coupon code "20PERCENTOFF" for the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Best Buy
- The coupon can be applied on the payment page during checkout.
- Available in several colors (Baltic Blue pictured).
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLQ3ZM/A
Open a new line and trade in your old device for up to $550 off. Plus, you'll save up to $250 when you switch and activate on a new smartphone line of service with Above, Beyond, Do, Play or Get Unlimited plans. Also, online orders get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- The trade-in credit will apply over 24 months.
- You'll also get Verizon Stream TV and the Marvel Avengers Game when you activate a new line.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- This item is expected to ship by October 30, 2020.
Using the steps detailed below, you can save over $1,000 on a new iPhone 11 Pro Max, whether paying monthly or upfront. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Save $350 with Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plans.
- Get up to $850 off with eligible trade in.
- After checkout, apply code "FALLSWITCH250" to get a free $250 Verizon e-Gift Card.
- You'll receive a text message within two weeks of ordering with a unique barcode to get Verizon Stream TV for free.
- You'll also receive an email within two weeks of ordering with a unique link to get Marvel’s Avengers Game for free.
- The $20 online activation fee is half what you'd normally pay.
That's a low today by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Save on a variety of iPhones in most models with internal storage memory ranging from 8 to 256GB. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones, watches, keyboards, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Apply coupon code "BUBEITY2" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 9ABOY via Amazon.
- 1080p HD
- plug and play
Grab iPhones from $65, keyboards from $69, Apple Watches from $120, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- While the banner says up to 50% off, we saw higher within the sale.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Save on the Apple iPad Pro. Trade in your eligible phone or tablet to save up to $150. Plus, save $100 more when you purchase an iPad and iPhone with a 24-month plan. Even better, you'll also enjoy 6-months free Apple News+ on your iPad. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Apple News+ will be billed at $9.99 each month after free trial. Be sure to cancel before your 6-month trial is up if you don't want to continue the service.
- Credits up to $250 will be spread out over 24-months.
- Available in Silver or Space Gray with 128GB to 1TB storage capacity.
That's $50 under what you'll pay elsewhere for this just-announced laptop and a nice deal considering it contains the newest CPU. Buy Now at Costco
- This item is a preorder and expected to ship the week of November 30, 2020.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
