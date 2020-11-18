New
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone
$380 $1,000
free shipping

That's $8 less than our mention from September, and the best price we've seen. It's also at least $5 less than you'd pay from other reputable third party sellers. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Silver or Space Gray.
  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
  • It comes with a 30-day Bidallies guarantee.
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 62% $388 (exp 1 mo ago) $380 Buy Now