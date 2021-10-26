That's around $57 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere, and $104 less than a new one directly from Apple. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Red (pictured) and Purple.
- This is a refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
-
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.72 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's the best price we could find by at least $20. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Cellfee via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Coral pictured).
- A12 Bionic chip
- 6.1" Liquid Retina display
- 12MP camera system
- iOS 12
- Model: MRYR2LL/A
That's a savings of 50% off, and the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Verizon
- built-in magnets
That's the best price we've seen for the fully unlocked model (GSM + CDMA), and a current low for a refurb by at least $3. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- compatible with CDMA and GSM carrier networks
Apply coupon code "9WKVKN8W" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by A-Honro via Amazon.
- MFi Certified
- double-braided nylon
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, smartwatches, iPads, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
Apply code "50LF1008" to save 50%. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in three colors (Navy Blue pictured).
- Sold by iLorfri US via Amazon.
- compatible with Magsafe accessories
- anti-scratch, anti-fingerprint
Apply coupon code "MVWYLJHE" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Vigor530 via Amazon.
- nylon braided
- three 3-ft. cables
- two 6-ft. cables
- one 10-ft. cable
- Model: SHJ-001
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at eBay
- Alternatively, add two pairs to your cart and the price drops to $45. (A low by $68.)
- Available in Core Black.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- In Midnight or Wood Crepe
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
It's $550 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- No OS is provided.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
That's $5 under our August mention, and $5 less than a refurb model costs at other major stores. Alternatively, the refurb 32GB model costs $99.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- In Black or White.
It's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Verizon
- Provides wireless charging for iPhones capable of it
- Up to 15W of wireless charging with Lightning cable
- Faster charging with an adapter higher than 27W
- Aligns and attaches to iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini
- Model: MJWY3AM/A
It's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Deep Navy or Product(RED) at this price.
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00A3LL/A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|20%
|$530 (exp 11 mos ago)
|$395
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register