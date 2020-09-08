New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch w/ Sport Band
$172 $299
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save $127. You'd pay $27 more for it new from Apple. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • S3 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch
  • 1.5" 340x272 OLED display
  • 8GB internal storage
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • heart rate sensor & altimeter
  • watchOS 5
  • Model: MTGH2LL/A
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PARTYFOR25"
  • Expires 9/8/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Apple
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 42% $174 (exp 7 mos ago) $172 Buy Now