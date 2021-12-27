That's $45 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hampdood via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- spatial audio
- adaptive EQ
- 3 tip sizes
- force sensor
- sweat & water resistant
- Model: MLWK3AM/A
Save on 280 options. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (low by $50).
Applie coupon code "LENV11" to get this deal. With $6 for shipping, that's the lowest total price we could find by $3. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
Save on a range of headphones from $24.95. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $49.95 ($50 off).
Save $24 off the list price. Buy Now at ipoweradd.com
- Bluetooth 5.0
- noise cancelling
- one-step pairing
- touch control
- Model: PD-BH1082BK
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Use coupon code "ADIDASNEWYEAR25" to score the extra savings if it's not automatically applied. Shop Now at eBay
- adidas Men's Originals ZX 1K Boost Shoes for $57.75 (pictured, $19 off)
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
That's $27 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed-in-box new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by celfeee via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- compatible with select iPhone, iPad, and iPod models
- Model: MD826AM/A
That's the best price we've seen $10, under last week's mention, and a current low by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- always-on Retina display
- fall detection
- emergency calling
- family connection
- Model: MKN03LL/A
That's half of what you'd pay at a local craft store. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors at this price (Yellow Flame pictured).
- non-toxic and water-based formula
- suited for a variety of surfaces such as wood, paper, canvas, styrofoam, paper mache, and much more
- Model: 21474
Most stores charge $80 for a new unit; it's the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by pezzs_inc via eBay.
- provides wireless charging for iPhones capable of it
- up to 15W of wireless charging with Lightning cable
- faster charging with an adapter higher than 27W
- aligns and attaches to iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini
- Model: MJWY3AM/A
It's $52 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
