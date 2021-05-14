Apple Magic Keyboard for 11" iPad Pro and iPad Air for $161
eBay · 54 mins ago
Open-Box Apple Magic Keyboard for 11" iPad Pro and iPad Air
$161 $189
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKSUMMER15" to get it for $138 less than most stores charge for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • backlit keys
  • floating cantilever design
  • USB-C port
  • Model: MXQT2LL/A
  • Code "PICKSUMMER15"
  • Published 54 min ago
Apple Magic Keyboard for 11" iPad Pro and iPad Air for $208
Amazon · 3 days ago
Apple Magic Keyboard for 11" iPad Pro and iPad Air
$208 $289
free shipping

It's $81 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

  • also compatible with iPad Pro 11"(1st and 2nd gen) tablets
  • backlit keys
  • floating cantilever design
  • USB-C port
  • Model: MXQT2LL/A
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 44% -- $161 Buy Now
Amazon 28% $199 (exp 4 days ago) $208 Check Price