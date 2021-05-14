Apple Magic Keyboard for 11" iPad Pro and iPad Air for $161

Apply coupon code "PICKSUMMER15" to get it for $138 less than most stores charge for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- backlit keys
- floating cantilever design
- USB-C port
- Model: MXQT2LL/A
Clip the 40% off coupon and apply code "SHB74CGC" to save $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver-1 or Gray.
- Sold by Thousandshores Inc via Amazon.
- 2.4G connection
- compatible with Mac or Windows
- Model: GKA22S
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $25.99. That's a savings of $5 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 26 multiple rainbow RGB backlit modes
- 104 keys
- 5 backlight brightness levels
- 12 multimedia shortcuts
Apply coupon code "50KB1LC8" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver or Black.
- Sold bu iMaxwin Mall via Amazon.
- USB receiver
- 2.4GHz wireless singnal
- requiers 2 AAA batteries (not included)
Clip the $5 off on page coupon and apply code "MH4PTX7Q" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by fenganyiliaoshebei via Amazon.
- 9 adjustable light modes
- tactile blue switch
- folds up to 30° tilt
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
That's $11 less than Speck charges direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Pink or Blue.
- keeps 1 to 3 cards
- privacy compartment
- works with most cases and devices
Apply coupon code "PUMASAVE20" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- Available in Grey or Black.
Apply coupon code "PUMASAVE20" for the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- Available in Grey or Black.
You'd pay $17 more if purchased separately. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock, but can be ordered now at this price and it will ship when it becomes available.
- U1 Chip
- IP67 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in speaker
- Model: MX542AM/A
That's $34 under Apple's price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Apply coupon code "25OFFX" to drop these 64GB models to as low as
$245 $250, which is $84 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
It's $90 off the list price and at least $60 below what you'll pay for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
More Offers
It's $81 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- also compatible with iPad Pro 11"(1st and 2nd gen) tablets
- backlit keys
- floating cantilever design
- USB-C port
- Model: MXQT2LL/A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|44%
|--
|$161
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|28%
|$199 (exp 4 days ago)
|$208
|Check Price
Sign In or Register