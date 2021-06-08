Apple Macbook Air Sandy Bridge i7 13" Laptop (Mid-2011) for $519
eBay · 59 mins ago
Certified Refurb Apple Macbook Air Sandy Bridge i7 13" Laptop (Mid-2011)
$519 $1,699
free shipping

It's $1,180 under list price and hard to find elsewhere.

  • Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 3rd-Gen. Intel Core i7-2677M 1.8GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1440x900 display
  • 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
  • Model: MD226LL/A
