Apple Macbook Air Sandy Bridge i7 13" Laptop (Mid-2011) for $519

It's $1,180 under list price and hard to find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd-Gen. Intel Core i7-2677M 1.8GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: MD226LL/A
-
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
It's a savings of $660 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 4th Generation Intel Core i7-4650U 1.70GHz Haswell dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MF068LL/A
That's $80 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it is unclear who backs it.
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
That's a savings of $25 off list on one pair or $60 on two pairs. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay
- In Black/Carbon
- In S and L only
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Add to cart to see the price drop for the Hanes women's underwear in 14 various styles, with low waist and high waist options. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the Hanes Women's Cotton Bikini Panties 10-Pack for $12.05 in cart (low by $7).
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB storage
- MacOS
- Model: MD387LL/A
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
Apply coupon code "25OFFX" to drop these 64GB models to as low as
$245 $250, which is $84 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
It's a savings of 89% off the list price and it's the best we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty applies.
- Apple A5 1GHz dual-core processor
- 9.7" 1024x768 LCD touch display
- Bluetooth 2.1
- 802.11n wireless
- Model: MC916LL/A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|69%
|$407 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$519
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register