New
B&H Photo Video · 5 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop w/ Touch Bar (2019)
$1,349 $1,799
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Available in Space Gray or Silver.
Features
  • 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • macOS
  • Model: MV992LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 5 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals MacBook Pro B&H Photo Video Apple
Core i5 13.3 inch
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
eBay · 5 mos ago
Open-Box Apple MacBook Pro i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop w/ Touch Bar (2019)
$1,399 $1,899
free shipping

That's at least $81 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed machine, although most stores charge around $1,689. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 1-year QuickShip warranty is provided.
  • Sold by QuickShip Electronics via eBay.
  • While this item is new, it will not ship in the original packaging.
Features
  • 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • 4 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Fingerprint reader
  • macOS
  • Model: MV992LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now