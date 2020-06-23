That's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Space Gray or Silver.
- 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MV992LL/A
It's $320 below our mention last December and the best price we could find today by $371. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Space Gray.
- 8th gen Intel Core i5-8279U 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- touchbar
- macOS 10.14 (Mojave)
- Model: Z0WQ-MV96-03-BH
That's $899 off the original retail price and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- A 90-day MegaWatts warranty applies.
- Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core CPU
- 15" Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 555 2GB graphics
- macOS 10.14 Mojave or better
- Model: MPTU2LL/A
It's the best deal we could find by $101. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 3072x1920 (1920p) native resolution "Retina" display
- 16GB DDR4 SDRAM; 512GB onboard flash storage
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB; Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics cards
- Mac OSX 10.15.1
- Model: MVVL2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 2.6GHz 6-core processor
- 16" 3072x1920 Retina display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB GPU
Shop for smartphones, power banks, routers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 5.9" 1520x720 IPS Gorilla Glass display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: PAD30016US
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 6.1" 3120x1440 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: LM-Q850QM
Altogether, you'd be saving $350 or 50% off list value with this offer. Other providers are charging $29/month. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- A $30 activation fee applies.
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans. In several colors (Purple pictured)
Developed in partnership with the CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself. Shop Now at Apple Services
- The screening tool is also available via webpage for those without iOS devices.
Save on brand favourite Apple, with smartwatches, iPhones, Macbooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's $17 to $20 off its normal monthly payment plan for these phones. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- A new Unlimited line (which start at $70/month) is required.
- Promotional credit is applied over a 24 month period.
Expired Offers
That's at least $81 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed machine, although most stores charge around $1,689. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year QuickShip warranty is provided.
- Sold by QuickShip Electronics via eBay.
- While this item is new, it will not ship in the original packaging.
- 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- 4 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports
- 802.11ac wireless
- Fingerprint reader
- macOS
- Model: MV992LL/A
