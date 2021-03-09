New
Open-Box Apple MacBook Pro i5 13" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020)
$839 $1,299
That's the best price we've seen at $41 under last month's open-box mention, and it's $260 less than a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year warranty applies, but it is unclear who backs it.
  • Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • USB-C Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI
  • MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
  • Model: MXK32LL/A
