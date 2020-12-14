New
eBay · 39 mins ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Retina 13" i5 Ivy Bridge Laptop w/ 512GB SSD (2012)
$594 $909
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to save $315 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz Ivy Bridge dual-core CPU
  • 13" 2560x1600 (1600p) native resolution display
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
  • Model: MD212LL/A
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Expires 12/19/2020
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals MacBook Pro eBay Apple
Refurbished Core i5 13 inch Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 34% -- $594 Buy Now
StackSocial   $599 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price