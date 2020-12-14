Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to save $315 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz Ivy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13" 2560x1600 (1600p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD212LL/A
That's $51 under our mention from last week and $100 less than Apple's direct price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Note: This item is currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Core i9-9880H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 retina display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB GPU
- 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Touch-bar, true tone, finger print-reader
- Model: MVVK2LL/A
That's $151 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5 8th Gen. 1.4GHz processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- USB-C Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI
- Mac OS 10.15
- Model: MXK32LL/A
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $38 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Gray/Green pictured).
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
That's $141 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- To see this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- CD player
- 230W total output
- USB, 3.5mm aux inputs
- Model: CM4360
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Tablet for $799 ($270 low).
Using the steps detailed below, you can save over $1,000 on a new iPhone 11 Pro Max, whether paying monthly or upfront. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Save $350 with Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plans.
- Get up to $850 off with eligible trade in.
- After checkout, apply code "FALLSWITCH250" to get a free $250 Verizon e-Gift Card.
- You'll receive a text message within two weeks of ordering with a unique barcode to get Verizon Stream TV for free.
- You'll also receive an email within two weeks of ordering with a unique link to get Marvel’s Avengers Game for free.
- The $20 online activation fee is half what you'd normally pay.
Grab iPhones from $65, keyboards from $69, Apple Watches from $120, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- While the banner says up to 50% off, we saw higher within the sale.
That's the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-day warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3427U Ivy Bridge 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- MacOS X
- Model: MD231LL/A
