This is the best price we've seen for this model, and $122 less than you'd pay for it elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty is included.
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-5257U 2.7GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Thunderbolt 2
- macOS Sierra
- Model: MF840LL/A
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors, headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on monitors (from $109.99), printers (from $149.99), laptops (from $509.99), desktops (from $648.09), and more. Shop Now at HP
Shop games, laptops, desktops, processors, monitors, SSDs, and accessories. Shop Now at Newegg
- Up to $800 off Intel gaming PCs
- Get Marvel Avengers when you purchase a qualifying 9th or 10th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, or i9 processor-based device.
Save on the laptop configurations you need, starting at $490 via instant savings or the coupon codes listed on individual items. If there isn't a code listed on an item, use "EXTRAFIVE" for an extra 5% off or one of the codes listed below. (You can try different codes to see which one gives the best discount for your order.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- 50% off Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops via code "THINK50"
- 40% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkBooks via code "THINKAUG"
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save on everything from laptops, headphones, shoes, Dyson vacuums, Android and Apple phones, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" stacks with an automatic 15% off (it applies at checkout) for huge savings on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A $100 maximum discount applies.
Socks start at $5, tops at $12, and adult shoes at $36. Shop Now at eBay
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Other major carriers charge at least $5 a month and Apple charges $399 to buy the phone outright. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Requires new line, unlimited service, and 24-month plan.
- Plus, get $20 off the $40 activation fee.
You're essentially getting a pair of Airpods for free; so it's a savings of about $139 compared to most retailers. Buy Now at Apple
- The option to add the Airpods for free will appear in checkout
- Scroll down to see the banner for this offer and click on "iPad Air".
- 10.5" 2224x1668 multi-touch Retina display
- front 7MP HD camera and 8MP rear camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Hexa 2.49GHz processor
- AirPods come w/ charging case
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Sign up for student deals through your My Best Buy account to get this discount. (See related offer below for details.)
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
At the Apple Education Store, qualified buyers can get the iPad Air with AirPods for $129 under the best price we could find for them elsewhere. Buy Now at Apple
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|60%
|--
|$598
|Buy Now
|MacMall
|$1399 (exp 5 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register