eBay · 45 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Broadwell i5 13.3" Retina Laptop (2015)
$598 $1,499
free shipping

This is the best price we've seen for this model, and $122 less than you'd pay for it elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 60-day BuySpry warranty is included.
  • Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5257U 2.7GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS LED-backlit Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Thunderbolt 2
  • macOS Sierra
  • Model: MF840LL/A
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
