eBay · 32 mins ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Crystal Well i7 15.4" Retina Laptop (2014)
$889 $989
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" for the best price we could find for a refurb by $110. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Doubledex Macbooks via eBay.
  • A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-4870HQ 2.5GHz Crystal Well quad-core processor
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GT 750M 2GB graphics
  • macOS High Sierra
  • Model: MGXC2LL/A
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
