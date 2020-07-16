It's $336 less than buying it used elsewhere. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- 6th-gen Intel Core i5-6267U Skylake 2.9GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS Sierra 10.12
- Model: MPXV2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $125. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Silver at this price.
- Space Gray is available for $1,349.
- 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MV992LL/A
Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price to $1,999.99, which is $99 less than our last mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $100 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 3072x1920 (1920p) Retina display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB flash storage
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB; Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics cards
- Mac OSX 10.15.1
- Model: MVVL2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 2.6GHz 6-core processor
- 16" 3072x1920 Retina display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB GPU
That's a $200 savings off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 (1920p) Retina display
- 32GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB GPU
- Mac OS
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
At the Apple Education Store, qualified buyers can get the iPad Air with AirPods for $129 under the best price we could find for them elsewhere. Buy Now at Apple
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
That's the best price we could find by $30 Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- This item is in scratch and dent condition.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
It's $89 under the next lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Add the item to the cart to see this discount.
- Available in three colors (Space Gray pictured). Gold is currently out of stock but is expected to be back July 24; you can purchase now at this price for delivery when it becomes available.
- 10th gen Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- macOS Catalina
That's $344 less than what you'd pay for a new model elsewhere and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- Click here for Silver model.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core i5-7267U 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS LED Retina display and Touch Bar
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports
- macOS (Sierra)
- Model: MPXV2LL/A
