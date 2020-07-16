New
Refurb MacBook Pro Core i5 3.1GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop
$1,149
free shipping

It's $336 less than buying it used elsewhere. Buy Now at MegaMacs

Features
  • 6th-gen Intel Core i5-6267U Skylake 2.9GHz dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • macOS Sierra 10.12
  • Model: MPXV2LL/A
MegaMacs · 2 mos ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i5 13" Retina Laptop w/ Touch Bar
$1,075
free shipping

That's $344 less than what you'd pay for a new model elsewhere and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at MegaMacs

Tips
  • Click here for Silver model.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-7267U 3.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS LED Retina display and Touch Bar
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • macOS (Sierra)
  • Model: MPXV2LL/A
