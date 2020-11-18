New
eBay · 22 mins ago
Open-Box Apple MacBook Pro 10th Gen i5 13.3" Laptop (Mid 2020)
$1,349 $1,799
free shipping

That's at least $350 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty is provided.
Features
  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.0GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS retina display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Model: MWP42LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Apple
Core i5 13.3 inch SSD Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
eBay · 6 days ago
Apple MacBook Pro i5 2GHz 13.3" Laptop (Mid 2020)
$1,449 $1,799
free shipping

It's $350 under list and the best price we could find for this model by $250. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.0GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS retina display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Model: MWP42LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 25% $1449 $1349 Buy Now
B&H Photo Video   $1599 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price
Costco   $1600 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $1600 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price