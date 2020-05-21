Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Google Shopping · 57 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i5 13.3" Retina Laptop w/ Touch Bar & 512GB SSD (2020)
$1,342 $1,459
free shipping

Apply coupon code "RLEZBL" for the lowest price we could find by $107. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by hhgregg via Google Shopping.
Features
  • Intel Core I5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • macOS Catalina
  • Model: MXK52LL
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "RLEZBL"
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals MacBook Pro Google Shopping Apple
Core i5 Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register