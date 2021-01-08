That's $150 less than most major retailers charge. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core I5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- MacOS
- Touch Bar
- Model: MXK52LL/A
Published 13 min ago
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on January 15, but can be ordered today at this price.
- Available in Space Grey.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
Save $101 over Best Buy's price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Silver.
- Intel Core i5 1.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS retina display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MXK72LL/A
It's $150 under the lowest price we could find for a new-in-box model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- USB-C Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI
- MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MXK32LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- USB-C Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI
- MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MXK32LL/A
It's a savings of 58% off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Alpha_Tech_Store via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i5 2.3GHz CPU
- 13" 1280x800 display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- macOS 10.13 (High Sierra)
It's seven years old, but it's also over $1,000 off list, so you choose your battles. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
- Intel Core I5-3230M 2.6GHz Ivy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: ME662LL/A
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Save $100 off the retail price. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Space Gray or Silver.
- Order online and get $20 off $40 activation fee.
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6
- Model: MY3E2LL/A
That's around $30 under the best price we've seen for a refurbished unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Gold (pictured), Silver, and Space Gray.
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, but it comes with a 30-day BidAllies satisfaction guarantee.
It's $40 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green only at this price.
- This item is expected back in stock January 22, 2021, but can currently be ordered at this price.
- 10.9" Liquid Retina display
- A14 Bionic chip
- touch ID
- 12MP back camera and 7MP front camera
- Model: MYFQ2LL/A
