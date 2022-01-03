That's $1,069 off list price and $5 less than our November mention that had only 8GB RAM. (This one has 16GB.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core I5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MUHQ2LL/A
That's $150 under our March mention of an open-box unit and the lowest price we've seen. It's $300 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it is unclear who backs it.
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.0GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS retina display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless
- MacOS
- Model: MWP42LL/A
- UPC: 190199238251
That is tied with the lowest price we have seen, and is a low today by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- This will arrive after Christmas.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYDA2LL/A
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
- Apple M1 Pro Chip with 10-Core CPU and 16-Core GPU
- 16.2" 3456x2234 Liquid Retina XDR display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MK183LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
It's $50 off the list price. Buy Now at L.A. Computer Company
- No sales tax if shipped out of California.
- Apple M1 Pro Chip 10-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 16.2" 3456x2234 Liquid Retina XDR display
- macOS Monterey
Save on nearly 3,000 styles and knock an extra 20% off orders of $30 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra discount applies in cart.
- adidas Men's Ultraboost DNA 2.0 x Juju Smith-Schuster Shoes for $96 (pictured, $24 off)
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
It's $220 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Water4Smile via eBay.
- 2-filter cartridge
- sleep and standby mode
- screen displays level of Total-Dissolved Solids (TDS), filter life indicator, volume settings, water shortage alerts, and an auto-flush mode
- Model: WD-N1-W
That's the best price we could find for any Frogskins with Prizm lenses by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Glasses Worlds via eBay.
That's the best deal we could find by $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Starlight Sports Band.
- crack-resistant front crystal
- IP6X dust resistance and swim proof
- always-on Retina display
- measures blood oxygen level
- takes ECG
- mindfulness and sleep apps
- Model: MKN63LL/A
It's $14 off and the lowest it's been on Amazon. (Apple and several other major retailers charge $59 or more.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Golden Brown pictured).
- The same price is available for iPhone 13 Pro Max (search B09G8WK4Z9 to view).
- specially tanned and finished leather
- develops natural patina over time
- built-in magnets
That's the lowest price we could find by $36, although most stores charge around $399. Buy Now at Amazon
- always-on Retina display
- fall detection
- emergency calling
- family connection
- Model: MKN03LL/A
Most of the major retailers charge at least $170. Buy Now at Amazon
- no charging or pairing required
- protects the front and back
- full-size keyboard
- created/compatible for 3rd-Generation 11" iPad Pro
- Model: MXNK2LL/A
