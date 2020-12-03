That's the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-day warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3427U Ivy Bridge 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- MacOS X
- Model: MD231LL/A
Clip the $99.01 on page coupon for the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- The price drops at checkout.
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- This item is expected back in stock November 29, but can be ordered now at this price.
- Intel 10th-Gen. Core i5 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Model: MVH42LL/A
This difficult to find model is $51 less than a sealed unit costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Mac OS
- Model: Z0YJ0LL/A
That's $199 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- A 90-day MegaMacs warranty applies.
- Intel Core i7-5650U 2.2GHz Broadwell dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1440x900 LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB flash storage
- macOS 10.11 or greater
- Model: MMM62LL/A
That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. It's the best deal today by $451. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- Intel Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Model: MVH62LL/A
That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find for this B&H exclusive build. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core I5-1030NG7 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 (1600p) native resolution Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ29
Save on a range of electronics, small appliances, TVs, gaming accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Dell 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor (SE2719HR) for $119.99 (low by $20).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay
Save on 200 items including chainsaws, staple guns, leaf blowers, wheelbarrows, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Worx AeroCart 8-in-1 Multi-Function Wheelbarrow / Yard Cart / Dolly for $135.99 (low by $28)
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's a buck under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buyspry via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
Using the steps detailed below, you can save over $1,000 on a new iPhone 11 Pro Max, whether paying monthly or upfront. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Save $350 with Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plans.
- Get up to $850 off with eligible trade in.
- After checkout, apply code "FALLSWITCH250" to get a free $250 Verizon e-Gift Card.
- You'll receive a text message within two weeks of ordering with a unique barcode to get Verizon Stream TV for free.
- You'll also receive an email within two weeks of ordering with a unique link to get Marvel’s Avengers Game for free.
- The $20 online activation fee is half what you'd normally pay.
That's $100 less than other retailers charge. Buy Now at Adorama
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
