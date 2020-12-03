New
eBay · 44 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Air Core i5 13" Laptop (Mid-2012)
$299 $1,199
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
  • A 30-day warranty is provided.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-3427U Ivy Bridge 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
  • 13.3" 1440x900 display
  • MacOS X
  • Model: MD231LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals MacBook Air eBay Apple
Core i5 13 inch 13.3 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 75% -- $299 Buy Now
ExperCom   $749 (exp 4 yrs ago) -- Check Price