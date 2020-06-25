New
B&H Photo Video · 46 mins ago
Apple MacBook Air Amber Lake Y i5 13.3" Retina Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2019)
$899 $1,199
free shipping

That's $100 under our April mention and the best price we've seen for a new one. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • It's available in Gold.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8210Y 1.6GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 LED-backlit Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • macOS
  • Model: MVFN2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/25/2020
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals MacBook Air B&H Photo Video Apple
Core i5 13.3 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
B&H Photo Video · 2 mos ago
Apple MacBook Air Amber Lake Y i5 13.3" Retina Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2019)
$999 $1,299
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $230. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • It's available in Gold.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8210Y 1.6GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 LED-backlit Retina display with True Tone technology
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • macOS
  • Model: MVFN2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now