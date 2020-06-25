That's $100 under our April mention and the best price we've seen for a new one. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's available in Gold.
- Intel Core i5-8210Y 1.6GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MVFN2LL/A
Expires 6/25/2020
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 5.9" 1520x720 IPS Gorilla Glass display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: PAD30016US
That's the best price we could find by $150.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 6.1" 3120x1440 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: LM-Q850QM
- A $30 activation fee applies.
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans. In several colors (Purple pictured)
Developed in partnership with the CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself.
- The screening tool is also available via webpage for those without iOS devices.
It's $320 below our mention last December and the best price we could find today by $371.
- Available at this price in Space Gray.
- 8th gen Intel Core i5-8279U 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- touchbar
- macOS 10.14 (Mojave)
- Model: Z0WQ-MV96-03-BH
