eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB WiFi Tablet (2018)
$700
free shipping

That's an all-time low for this tablet in any condition and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $25. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Space Gray or Silver.
  • Sold by BuySpry via eBay in excellent condition.
  • A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies.
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $700 Buy Now
Blinq   $730 (exp 11 mos ago) -- Check Price