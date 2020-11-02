That's an all-time low for this tablet in any condition and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Space Gray or Silver.
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay in excellent condition.
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies.
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Save on the Apple iPad Pro. Trade in your eligible phone or tablet to save up to $150. Plus, save $100 more when you purchase an iPad and iPhone with a 24-month plan. Even better, you'll also enjoy 6-months free Apple News+ on your iPad. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Apple News+ will be billed at $9.99 each month after free trial. Be sure to cancel before your 6-month trial is up if you don't want to continue the service.
- Credits up to $250 will be spread out over 24-months.
- Available in Silver or Space Gray with 128GB to 1TB storage capacity.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save 50% off on a selection of Apple iPad Tablets. Choose from Apple iPad 3 & 4, Air, Air 2, Mini, and Mini 2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Flyingsale via eBay.
That's $299 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Rose Gold and Gold.
- 10.5" retina touch display
- A10X Fusion chip
- touch ID
- 7MP front camera; 12MP back camera
- Model: MQF22LL/A
Save on the new 8th generation Apple iPad. Trade in your eligible phone to save up to $150. Plus, save $100 more when you purchase an iPad and iPhone with a 24-month plan. And, you'll enjoy 6-months free Apple News+ on your iPad. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Credits up to $250 will be spread out over 24 months.
- Apple News+ will be billed at $9.99 each month after free trial. Be sure to cancel before your 6-month trial is up if you don't want to continue the service.
- Available in three colors (Space Gray pictured).
That's the best price we could find by $120. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by tekreplay via eBay.
- A 60-day tekreplay warranty is included.
That's $30 less than Apple's direct price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock November 13 but can be ordered now.
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Model: MYL92LL/A
That's $15 under what you'd pay for a new one at Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Open a new line and trade in your old device for up to $550 off. Plus, you'll save up to $250 when you switch and activate on a new smartphone line of service with Above, Beyond, Do, Play or Get Unlimited plans. Also, online orders get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- The trade-in credit will apply over 24 months.
- You'll also get Verizon Stream TV and the Marvel Avengers Game when you activate a new line.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- This item is expected to ship by October 30, 2020.
That's $2 under our mention from a few days ago, and a low today by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Using the steps detailed below, you can save over $1,000 on a new iPhone 11 Pro Max, whether paying monthly or upfront. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Save $350 with Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plans.
- Get up to $850 off with eligible trade in.
- After checkout, apply code "FALLSWITCH250" to get a free $250 Verizon e-Gift Card.
- You'll receive a text message within two weeks of ordering with a unique barcode to get Verizon Stream TV for free.
- You'll also receive an email within two weeks of ordering with a unique link to get Marvel’s Avengers Game for free.
- The $20 online activation fee is half what you'd normally pay.
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$700
|Buy Now
|Blinq
|$730 (exp 11 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
