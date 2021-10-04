It's $1,000 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by alpha_tech_store via eBay
- Intel Core i7 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- two USB 3.0, one Thunderbolt 2 port
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
That's a $200 drop from last month and the best price we could find by $360. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1038NG7 Ice Lake 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS Retina display
- MacOS
- Model: MWP52LL/A
You'd pay $155 more at Amazon for a factory sealed model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
Apply code "DNEWS388921" to save $18 off the list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Olive or Black.
- waxed cnvas
- zip closure
- faux fur interior
- fits 13" or 15" models
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's 45 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
- Model: 92BS
Save $499.99 and get this item free with a new line of service and eligible unlimited plan. Shop Now at Verizon
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- This item is currently not in stock, but you can order now to get this price. Scheduled ship dates vary by color with October 15 being the soonest.
- 6.1" LCD display
- 12MP camera
- iOS 13
The price drops at checkout to $100 less than Best Buy charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is currently out of stock, but can be ordered now at this price.
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGND3LL/A
It's $30 under what you'd pay at Apple direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 1 to 4 weeks.
- In Space Gray or Silver.
- A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.2" Retina display
- 12MP ultra-wide front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Model: MK2K3LL/A
It's the lowest price we could find today by $77 and also an all-time low for this particular model. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in PRODUCT(RED).
- It is due back in stock soon, but can be ordered at this price today.
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M02T3LL/A
