New
eBay · 57 mins ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro 15" i7 Laptop
$1,399 $2,499
free shipping

It's $1,100 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished laptop backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i7 2.6GHz CPU
  • 15.6" 2880x1800 display
  • 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Mac OS 10.15 Catalina
  • Model: MLW72LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Apple
Core i7 15.6 inch SSD Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 44% -- $1399 Buy Now