New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone XS 64GB CDMA + GSM Smartphone
$413 $999
free shipping

That's $17 less than our mention from last month, and the lowest price we've seen. It's also the best deal we could find for a refurb by $57. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Space Gray, Gold, or Silver.
  • Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
  • No warranty info is available.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked GSM CDMA Smartphone iOS Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 58% -- $413 Buy Now