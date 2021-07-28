Apple iPhone Leather Wallet w/ MagSafe for iPhone 12 for $33
eBay · 16 mins ago
Apple iPhone Leather Wallet w/ MagSafe for iPhone 12
$33 $59
free shipping

At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Black.
  • Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
  • European leather
  • compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Model: MHLT3ZM/A
