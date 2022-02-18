That's a low by $15 and the best price we've seen for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- It's covered by a 1-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay
-
Published 15 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save $100 from Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. Plus, get 6 months of free Apple Music Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors and memory options.
It's the best price for these colors by $28 and Apple charges nearly twice as much. (If you like Deep Violet, not available here, check Amazon to get it for around a buck less.) Buy Now at Verizon
- Available in several colors (Saddle Brown pictured).
- specially tanned and finished European leather
- credit card or ID pocket
- matching strap
For new lines only, buy an iPhone 13 from Verizon and get up to $1,000 off a second iPhone 13 via promo credit over 36 months. Or, get up to a $1,000 prepaid Mastercard when porting an existing line. Shop Now at Verizon
- These deals apply to the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini
It's the lowest price we've seen for this phone and $10 less than the best deal we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Online Phones4sale via eBay.
- No warranty info is provided.
Save on all iPhone 13 models for select carriers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Graphite pictured).
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Save on nearly 200 items, including the classic Otterbox phone and tablet cases, power adapters, cables, holsters, coolers and more. Shop Now at Otterbox
- On the landing page, click "cases" in the top banner and click "sale" on the right-hand side of the drop-down menu to view this sale.
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
That's $7 under last month's mention and the best price we've ever seen! Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cell-traders via eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: GA00475-US
Lots of sneakers are just above the $30 threshold for coupon code "PRESDAY30", so you'll find the best deals on them or if you're stocking up on the cheap graphic T-shirts and pants in this sale. A good choice are the pictured adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes, which start at $32 after the coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- A max. discount of $1,000 applies.
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
The Apple Watch Series 3 and the SE are both discounted, with prices starting at $169. Plus, you'll get 4-months of Apple Fitness free with purchase. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Prefer a newer Apple Watch? You can trade-in an older model and get up to $200 off the Apple Watch 7 when you trade another one in (see the promotional page for details). Prices for the Apple Watch 7 start at $399.
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- Apple A10X Fusion 3-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- support for 4K HDR content (HDR10 & Dolby Vision)
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit Ethernet
- HDMI
- tvOS 11
- Siri remote
- Model: MQD22LL/A
Use coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this price. You'd pay $23 more for a sealed unit from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- compatible with select iPhone, iPad, and iPod models
- Model: MD826AM/A
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to score the extra savings on around 175 items. That's the first coupon discount we've seen on Apple products since around Christmas. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $297 after coupon (low by $52).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|70%
|$310 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$235
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register