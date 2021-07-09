Apple iPhone 12 Mini 5G 64GB Smartphone for $549
eBay
Open-Box Apple iPhone 12 Mini 5G 64GB Smartphone for Verizon
$549 $699
free shipping

  Sold by Quickshipelectronics via Amazon.
Features
  • 12MP camera
  • 5.4" Super Retina XDR display
  • Model: MG6G3LL/A
