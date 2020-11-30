New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Apple iPad mini 5 64GB WiFi Tablet (2019)
$300 $400
pickup

That's the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $99. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Available via pickup only, and in select ZIP codes only.
  • Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
Features
  • 7.9" Retina display with True Tone A12 Bionic chip
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor
  • 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime
  • HD front camera
  • Model: MUQW2LL/A
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPads Best Buy Apple
Mini 64GB Staff Pick Cyber Monday Popularity: 4/5
Amazon · 2 days ago
Apple iPad mini 5 64GB WiFi Tablet (2019)
$335 $399
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $64.

Update: It's in stock on December 17, but can still be ordered at this price now. Buy Now at Amazon

Tips
  • In several colors (Space Gray pictured)
Features
  • 7.9" Retina display with True Tone A12 Bionic chip
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor
  • 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime
  • HD front camera
  • Model: MUQW2LL/A
