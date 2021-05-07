Apple iPad Pro M1 128GB Wi-Fi 11" Tablet (2021): preorders for $749
Apple iPad Pro M1 128GB Wi-Fi 11" Tablet (2021)
preorders for $749 $799
free shipping

If you're lucky enough to see stock, you can grab the newest iPad Pro at a $50 discount. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Stock may vary wildly by ZIP code (or other invisible metrics).
  • In Space Gray.
  • It's scheduled for release on May 21.
  • The 256GB model may also be available for $849 (with the same varying stock and qualifications as the 128GB model).
Features
  • Apple M1 8-Core CPU
  • 11" 2388x1668 Retina touchscreen
  • 12MP wide camera, 10MP ultra wide camera, and LiDAR scanner
  • 4-speaker audio, 5 microphones
  • support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio3
  • Model: MHQR3LL/A
