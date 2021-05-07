Apple iPad Pro M1 128GB Wi-Fi 11" Tablet (2021): preorders for $749

If you're lucky enough to see stock, you can grab the newest iPad Pro at a $50 discount. Buy Now at Walmart
- Stock may vary wildly by ZIP code (or other invisible metrics).
- In Space Gray.
- It's scheduled for release on May 21.
- The 256GB model may also be available for $849 (with the same varying stock and qualifications as the 128GB model).
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 11" 2388x1668 Retina touchscreen
- 12MP wide camera, 10MP ultra wide camera, and LiDAR scanner
- 4-speaker audio, 5 microphones
- support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio3
- Model: MHQR3LL/A
Thanks to the $100 in-cart discount, it's the lowest price we could find today by $99 and the best deal we've seen. (It even beats the lowest refurb price we saw from last December!) Buy Now at Amazon
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6
- Model: MY2H2LL/A
For authorized shoppers, this is the best price we could find by $100 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at AAFES.com
- Shopping at The Exchange is restricted to military members and dependents, as well as select personnel. See the Authorized Patrons list for more information.
- Retina display
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Touch ID
- 12 MP back camera; 7 MP front camera
- Model: MYFT2LL/A
This new release is still list price of $800 at most stores, the only other lower price we could find was only a buck under list at B&H Photo Video. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- Liquid Retina display
- Rear 12MP & 10MP cameras
- 2388 x 1668 screen resolution
- Face ID
- 8GB RAM & 128 SSD
- Front 12MP ultra-wide camera
- Supports 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil
- Model: MHQT3LL/A
It's $30 off list, and while it's price matched at Walmart, most stores charge $329 or more. Buy Now at Staples
- Available in Space Gray.
- A12 Bionic chip with Neural engine
- 10.2" retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- Model: MYL92LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- A12 Bionic Chip
- 10.2" retina display
- 8MP back camera
- 1.2MP front camera
- supports Apple pencil
- iPadOS
- Model: MYLE2LL/A
That's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- It's covered by a 30-day Woot warranty.
- In Space Gray
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
That's a $41 low. Buy Now at Walmart
- 100 built-in licensed arcade and console games
These bikes are hard to find right now – what third-party sellers exist charge at least $719. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
It's a savings of $330 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Graphite Grey.
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
Coupon code "10OFF8" drops it to $51 under the best price we could find for a refurb. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
New subscribers get 6 months free. That's a $60 savings Shop Now at Best Buy
- Instructions to redeem are emailed after purchase.
- A BestBuy.com account is required.
- 70 million ad-free songs
- download & play offline
- play your iTunes library
Coupon code "DNEWS023421" makes it the best price we could find for a refurb by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
That's $34 under Apple's price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
