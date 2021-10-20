This is an early Black Friday price; you'd pay at least $100 more elsewhere. Plus, it's the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Silver or Space Gray
- M1 8-core chip with 8-core GPU and neural engine
- 12.9" liquid Retina XDR display
- 12MP wide and 10MP ultra wide camera; 12MP front camera
- Model: MHNJ3LL/A
That's $19 under our August mention and the best price we've seen! (You'd pay $50 more from Apple directly.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- A12 Bionic chip with Neural engine
- 10.2" retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- Model: MYL92LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Adorama
- It's currently not in stock, but you can get it at this price today and it will ship when available.
- Available in Purple at this price.
- 8.3" liquid Retina display
- A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- touch ID
- 12MP back camera; 12MP front camera
- Model: MK7R3LL/A
That's $100 off list and a $50 low today. Buy Now at Walmart
- Apple M1 3.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 12.9" Liquid Retina XDR display
- WiFi 6
- iPadOS 14.4
- Model: MHNG3LL/A
That's $11 under our July mention, $110 off list, and the best price we could find. Most sellers, for example Walmart, charge $696 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green.
- Retina display
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Touch ID
- 12 MP back camera; 7 MP front camera
- Model: MYFT2LL/A
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, smartwatches, iPads, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
That's $50 less than a sealed unit costs elsewhere.
Update: The price now drops to $794 in-cart. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quickship warranty applies.
- In Space Grey.
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 11" 2388x1668 Retina touchscreen
- 12MP front facing camera and 12MP rear facing camera
- Model: MHQU3LL/A
You'd pay around $400 for it at stores such as Best Buy. Buy Now at eBay
- In Gold or Space Gray.
- Sold by Endear Distributors via eBay.
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 7.9" Retina display with True Tone A12 Bionic chip
- 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera
- Model: MUQW2LL/A
Add to cart to see this price drop, which is $106 less than a sealed unit costs from other retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quickship warranty applies.
- In Space Grey.
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 12.9" 2732 x 2048 resolution
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 10MP Rear ultra wide camera, 12MP rear wide camera
- Model: MHNK3LL/A
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's a savings of $137 off list price and a massive $67 drop from our August mention. Buy Now at Walmart
- double-walled blanket insulation
- 515 square-inch cooking surface
- 3 porcelain coated cooking racks
- viewing window with high temp door seal
- meat probe
- digital control panel with LED read-out
- Model: 77225
Save on everything from TVs and laptops to cables and accessories. There are over 800 items to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Amazon charges $50 for similar. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Amber.
- 27.5" x 11.1" x 17.8"
- 100% natural bamboo
- Holds about 25-lbs.
- Model: VIPRB-ST21203-1
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.72 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's a savings of 50% off, and the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Verizon
- built-in magnets
It's $550 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- No OS is provided.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
That's $5 under our August mention, and $5 less than a refurb model costs at other major stores. Alternatively, the refurb 32GB model costs $99.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- In Black or White.
