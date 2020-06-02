It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Apple
- A 1-year Apple warranty applies.
- It's available in Space Gray or Silver.
- 11" Liquid Retina display
- 12MP iSight camera
- A12X Bionic chip
- 1080p HD video recording
- Model: MTXN2LL/A
Published 22 min ago
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Proof!
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
Save on a range of new and used iPhones, iPads, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Prices are as marked.
- All items bag free shipping.
Shop new and used laptops, tablets, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- They're sold by various 3rd-party sellers.
That's $2 off and a creative freebie for keen Instagrammers. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Formerly known as IncrediBooth, this app helps liven up the mundanity of isolation with wacky photo frames. You can then share your strips using #StayHomeBooth on social media.
It's essentially the innards of the iPhone 11 with the body of the iPhone 8. Shop Now at Apple
- It's available in White, Black, or (Product)Red.
- Prices without a trade in start at $399.
- Click the blue "Pre-order" pricing button to get details.
- 4.7" Retina HD display
- single-camera system (wide)
- IP67 water-resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes
- Up to 13 hours video playback
- A13 Bionic processor
- touch ID
- portrait mode
- 4K video
Test out your skills in this 3D flight simulation game. Shop Now at Apple
- advanced 3d flight simulation game
Altogether, you'd be saving $350 or 50% off list value with this offer. Other providers are charging $29/month. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- A $30 activation fee applies.
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans. In several colors (Purple pictured)
Developed in partnership with the CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself. Shop Now at Apple Services
- The screening tool is also available via webpage for those without iOS devices.
That's a low by $59, and within a buck of the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on page coupon to get this discount.
- ECG app
- SOS and fall detection
- compass
- electrical and optical heart sensors
- 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
- always-on retina display
- GPS
- Model: MWV82LL/A
Save on brand favourite Apple, with smartwatches, iPhones, Macbooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
