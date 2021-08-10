Apple iPad Air 10.9" 64GB WiFi Tablet (2020) for $399

You'll pay at least $100 more for a new model. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Space Grey.
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.9" 2360x1640 Liquid Retina display
- 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera
- USB-C connector
- compatible with Magic Keyboard & Apple Pencil
- Model: MYFM2LL/A
That's $160 off and a great price for an older iPad. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or White.
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- It has a 60-day warranty, although it's unclear who backs it
It's $30 under what you would pay from Apple direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A12 Bionic chip with Neural engine
- 10.2" retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- Model: MYL92LL/A
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $24. It's an $85 drop from our mention in March and the best we've seen for a new or refurbished unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Gizzmoh via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 100% fully functional, but will have moderate wear and tear and scratches on the back from engraving removal. Also, no warranty information is provided, but the seller offers 30-day free returns for a full refund.
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 9.7" Retina display
- 8MP camera
- A9 processor chip
- embedded M9 coprocessor
- Model: A1822
That's a low by $69 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11" 2388x1668 Liquid Retina LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB storage
- Apple M1 3.2 GHz 8-core CPU
- 8-core GPU; 16-core Neural Engine
- Thunderbolt/ USB 4
- 12-megapixel wide front camera; 10-megapixel ultra wide rear camera
- 4-speaker audio, 5 microphones
- support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio3
- iPadOS 14.5.1
- Model: MHQR3LL/A
Older-gen. iPhones start from $49.99, iPads from $109.97, and MacBooks from $249.99, among other discounts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $849.99 ($250 less than factory-sealed).
That's $34 less than you'd pay at Apple direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- A12 Bionic Chip
- 10.2" retina display
- 8MP back camera
- 1.2MP front camera
- supports Apple pencil
- iPadOS
- Model: MYLE2LL/A
That's $100 below what Apple charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expected back in stock for delivery by September 25 for Prime members.
- M1 8-core chip with 8-core GPU and neural engine
- 12.9" liquid Retina XDR display
- 12MP wide and 10MP ultra wide camera; 12MP front camera
- Model: MHNF3LL/A
That's $50 less than our previous mention and a $50 low today. Buy Now at Walmart
- Apple M1 3.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 12.9" Liquid Retina XDR display
- WiFi 6
- iPadOS 14.4
- Model: MHNG3LL/A
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- A link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) is available here.
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available at this price in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 76-can capacity
- insulated with Ultratherm foam
- Model: 50108
That's $7 under list price, and most stores charge closer to $50 for a similar pair of Levi's. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Total Eclipse pictured).
- There are a couple priced around $13 with low stock. Pickup varies by option.
At $600 off, that's a savings of more than 45%. Buy Now at Walmart
- The QS26 model is also available for $760.
- LCD display
- 36V lithium battery
- 350W motor
- 21-speed transmission
- 5 pedal assist modes
- bike lock
- Model: SH26
That's a $61 low and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-Day Mac2Mall warranty is provided.
- 4th Gen Intel Core i7 Haswell 2.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- MacOS
- Model: MGXA2LL/A
- UPC: 099651935113
That's $55 under our May mention and $105 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year QuickShip Electronics warranty applies.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's $80 under the best price we could find for a refurbished one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- This item is new but may be missing the original packaging.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Clip the on-page coupon to drop this to the best price we could find by $150. (It's a $200 drop since December.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core i5 1.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MXK72LL/A
It's $99 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.9" 2360x1640 Liquid Retina display
- 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera
- USB-C connector
- compatible with Magic Keyboard & Apple Pencil
- Model: MYFM2LL/A
