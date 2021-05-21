Apple iPad 2 9.7" 64GB WiFi Tablet for $75
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple iPad 2 9.7" 64GB WiFi Tablet
$75 $699
free shipping

It's a savings of 89% off the list price and it's the best we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
  • Available in Black or White.
  • A 60-day Tek Replay warranty applies.
  • Apple A5 1GHz dual-core processor
  • 9.7" 1024x768 LCD touch display
  • Bluetooth 2.1
  • 802.11n wireless
  • Model: MC916LL/A
