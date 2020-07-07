New
B&H Photo Video · 44 mins ago
Apple iPad 10.2" 128GB WiFi (2019 model)
$389 $429
free shipping

It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • It's available in Space Gray.
  • A10 Fusion CPU
  • 10.2" Retina display
  • 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
  • Model: MW772LL/A
expired
Blinq · 3 mos ago
Open-Box Apple iPad 10.2" 128GB WiFi (2019 model)
$277 $396
free shipping

That's $122 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at Blinq

  • Use coupon code "BLINQAFF30" to get this price.
  • This item is in like new condition, but the packaging may show signs of wear.
  • No warranty info is provided.
  • A10 Fusion CPU (same as previous model)
  • 10.2" Retina display
  • 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
  • Model: MW772LL/A
