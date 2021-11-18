L.A. Computer Company · 24 mins ago
$1,099 $2,299
free shipping
It's a savings of $1,200. Buy Now at L.A. Computer Company
Tips
- Includes a 90-day warranty.
Features
- Intel Core i5 3.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 27" 5120x2880 Retina display
- 8GB RAM; 2TB Fusion drive
- Model: MNED2LL/A
Details
Comments
-
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 wk ago
Refurb Apple iMac Computers at Woot
From $690
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on a selection of refurbished Apple desktops (mostly from 2019 and 2020), with deals starting from $689.99. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies to each.
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iMac Coffee Lake i3 21.5" Retina 4.5K All-in-One Desktop (2020) for $709.99 ($590 less than new).
Daily Steals · 5 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i5 Sandy Bridge 13.3" Laptop (2011)
$186 $1,199
free shipping
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- This item is in grade "B" cosmetic condition. It may show signs of external wear which do not affect performance.
- A 30-day Daily Steals warranty applies.
Features
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1280x800 LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 320GB 5,400rpm SATA HDD
- macOS 10.13 (High Sierra)
- Model: MC700LL/A
Verizon · 1 mo ago
Apple Clear Case with MagSafe for iPhone 12 Pro Max
$25 $50
free shipping
That's a savings of 50% off, and the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Verizon
Features
- built-in magnets
Daily Steals · 2 wks ago
Refurb Apple Mac Mini Sandy Bridge Desktop w/ 500GB HDD (2011)
$231 $600
free shipping
That's $19 under our April mention and the best price we could find by $156. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
Amazon · 1 wk ago
3rd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2021)
$175 $180
free shipping
It's a savings of $5 off list and the first discount we've seen on this model. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6-hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
